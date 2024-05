KNBA Top Stories:

· Anchorage woman arrested for vandalizing Mayor Dave Bronson’s campaign signs.

· Wasilla police are investigating the death of a woman who died after lying in between railroad tracks last Friday.

· A Fairbanks man is sentenced for defrauding investors in a scheme to develop a “marijuana theme park.”

· 2024 college graduates were also the 2020 high school grads that missed out on a graduation ceremony due to COVID.