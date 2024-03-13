© 2024 KNBA
KNBA NEWS: Wednesday, March 13, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published March 13, 2024 at 10:24 AM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

· Sen. Lisa Murkowski pushes back as fellow Republicans hold up a longtime Alaskan’s confirmation as the United State’s first Arctic ambassador.

· The Arctic Winter Games bring more than 1,700 athletes from across the Arctic.

· Dallas Seavey credits his record sixth Iditarod championship to his family and life growing up with sled dogs.

· There’s dog power and there’s bike power, with two winners in the 1,000 mile Iditarod Invitational Trail race.
