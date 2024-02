KNBA’s Top Stories:

· In a House resolution, lawmakers address some unfinished business in the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.

· A Homer Republican apologizes for her remarks at a House Tribal Affairs committee meeting.

· A Wasilla man who was shot in his home last October died last month, and the man who fled from the scene now faces murder charges.

· A back country skier, swept away in an avalanche in the Chugach National Forest, did not survive.