KNBA News: Wednesday, February 14, 2024
KNBA's Top Stories:
· Alaska Airlines flight attendants vote to go on strike.
· Midwives fight back against Governor Dunleavy’s plan to eliminate the board that governs their profession
· A snow machine rider and the company that made his machine have been charged in a case of reckless driving that killed a dog team.
· Drivers beware: Alaska State Trooper dispatches report a string of moose collisions on Mat-Su Valley roads
· With help from an astronaut, a Native science and engineering program takes time out to celebrate its success.