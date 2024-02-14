© 2024 KNBA
KNBA News: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published February 14, 2024 at 10:12 PM AKST

KNBA's Top Stories:

· Alaska Airlines flight attendants vote to go on strike.

· Midwives fight back against Governor Dunleavy’s plan to eliminate the board that governs their profession

· A snow machine rider and the company that made his machine have been charged in a case of reckless driving that killed a dog team.

· Drivers beware: Alaska State Trooper dispatches report a string of moose collisions on Mat-Su Valley roads

· With help from an astronaut, a Native science and engineering program takes time out to celebrate its success.
