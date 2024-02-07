© 2024 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA NEWS: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published February 7, 2024 at 7:49 AM AKST

KNBA Top Stories:

· Testimony expected in the trial of Brian Smith, accused of murdering and videotaping the deaths of two Alaska Native women

· A Mountain View shooting that takes the life of a woman and her unborn child.

· The Anchorage School board identifies budget cuts and savings from a rainy fund to fill a $100,000 budget gap.

· Reports of four Russian aircraft flying close to Alaska airspace.

· A tourist shop near Denali gets fined for passing off items as Alaska-made.

 
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
