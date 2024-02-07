KNBA NEWS: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

KNBA Top Stories:

· Testimony expected in the trial of Brian Smith, accused of murdering and videotaping the deaths of two Alaska Native women

· A Mountain View shooting that takes the life of a woman and her unborn child.

· The Anchorage School board identifies budget cuts and savings from a rainy fund to fill a $100,000 budget gap.

· Reports of four Russian aircraft flying close to Alaska airspace.

· A tourist shop near Denali gets fined for passing off items as Alaska-made.