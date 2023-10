KNBA’s Top Stories:

An off-duty pilot tried to shut down engines while flying on a Horizon Air passenger jet.



The Kodiak Island community of Karluk closes its school, despite efforts to pay families to move there.



A Togiak woman is missing. The only clue to her disappearance is an empty skiff found on the Nushagak River, in which she was last seen fishing.

We had help today from KMXT’s Brian Venua and KDLG’s Christina McDermot.