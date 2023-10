KNBA’s Top Stories:



Bob Sam, a Lingít elder from Sitka, asks the U.S. Interior Secretary to investigate deaths of Alaska Native children sent outside of the state to boarding schools and other institutions.



The Alaska Industry Development Authority may lose access to the Ambler Road. Doyon Limited says it will not extend an access agreement with AIDEA to cross corporation lands.

We had help today from KNBA's Rhonda McBride and KUAC’s Robyne.