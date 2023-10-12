© 2023 KNBA
KNBA News: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

  • Josiah Patkotak resigns after winning the North Slope Borough mayoral race.
  • Tragedy on Alaska waters after two separate boating deaths and a search and rescue.
  • What a postmortem reveals about a humpback whale that washed up on the shores of Auke Bay.
  • An Alaska writer’s article about salt and sex is featured in a national food anthology.

We had help today from the Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks, KYUK’s Francisco Martinezcuello, KTOO’s Anna Canny and KUAC’s Robyn.

Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride