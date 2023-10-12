KNBA News: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- Josiah Patkotak resigns after winning the North Slope Borough mayoral race.
- Tragedy on Alaska waters after two separate boating deaths and a search and rescue.
- What a postmortem reveals about a humpback whale that washed up on the shores of Auke Bay.
.
- An Alaska writer’s article about salt and sex is featured in a national food anthology.
We had help today from the Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks, KYUK’s Francisco Martinezcuello, KTOO’s Anna Canny and KUAC’s Robyn.