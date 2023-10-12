© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA News: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published October 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

  • Researchers have confirmed the presence of chum salmon in North Slope rivers – a sign that the species may be trying to re-establish itself in response to climate change.  
  • An increase of humpback whale sightings in Arctic waters.
  • The Presbyterian church concludes three days of ceremonies in Juneau, as it makes reparations for what it acknowledges was a racist act.  

We had help today from KUAC’s Dan Bross and the Alaska Beacon’s Yereth Rosen.
 

 

Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride