KNBA News: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- Researchers have confirmed the presence of chum salmon in North Slope rivers – a sign that the species may be trying to re-establish itself in response to climate change.
- An increase of humpback whale sightings in Arctic waters.
- The Presbyterian church concludes three days of ceremonies in Juneau, as it makes reparations for what it acknowledges was a racist act.
We had help today from KUAC’s Dan Bross and the Alaska Beacon’s Yereth Rosen.