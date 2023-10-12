KNBA News: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



Researchers have confirmed the presence of chum salmon in North Slope rivers – a sign that the species may be trying to re-establish itself in response to climate change.



An increase of humpback whale sightings in Arctic waters.



The Presbyterian church concludes three days of ceremonies in Juneau, as it makes reparations for what it acknowledges was a racist act.

We had help today from KUAC’s Dan Bross and the Alaska Beacon’s Yereth Rosen.

