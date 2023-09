· Alaska braces for impending federal shutdown.

· NTSB updates investigation into airplane crash that killed Buzzy Peltola, the husband of Congressman Mary Peltola.

· Man from Peru arrested for bomb threats.

· Arctic has high rates of Alzheimer's than rest of Alaska.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Chris Klint and Wesley Early, along with KOTZ’s Desiree Haugen.