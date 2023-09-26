KNBA News: Tuesday, September 23, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- Anchorage Assembly scheduled to vote on renaming the Port of Anchorage to honor Congressman Don Young
- The Three Bears Alaska grocery chain expands into new territory.
- Alaska Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski weigh in on the Albertsons-Safeway merger.
- Juneau voters are asked to take a second look at a new city hall.
- A man accused of robbing two Anchorage banks is in custody.
We had help today from KUAC’s Tim Ellis, Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin and Chris Klint, and KTOO’s Katie Anastas.