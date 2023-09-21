KNBA News: Thursday, September 21, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



The Indian Health Service spends $440 million on Alaska village water and sanitation projects.



The Kenai Peninsula Borough extends its emergency declaration to deal with high water.



A scientific research vessel has a lot to show for five months of exploration in Alaskan waters – including a mysterious golden orb.



Áawk Rock, a one-of-a-kind Indigenous music festival gets underway in Juneau today.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin, KDLL’s Riley Board and Hunter Morrison, as well as KTOO’s Bostin Christopher.