Newscasts

KNBA News: Thursday, September 7, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 7, 2023 at 2:25 PM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

  • The Biden Administration cancels the last of the leases in Alaska’s Arctic Wildlife Refuge.
  • Wasilla woman dies on a Talkeetna River boating trip.
  • The State Board of Regents approves funding for Troth Yeddha’, a new Indigenous studies center at UAF.
  • An Anchorage Museum exhibit explores traditional Indigenous healing.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin and Rachel Cassandra, as well as the Alaska Beacon’s Yereth Rosen.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
