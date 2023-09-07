KNBA News: Thursday, September 7, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- The Biden Administration cancels the last of the leases in Alaska’s Arctic Wildlife Refuge.
- Wasilla woman dies on a Talkeetna River boating trip.
- The State Board of Regents approves funding for Troth Yeddha’, a new Indigenous studies center at UAF.
- An Anchorage Museum exhibit explores traditional Indigenous healing.
We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin and Rachel Cassandra, as well as the Alaska Beacon’s Yereth Rosen.