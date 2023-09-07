KNBA News: Thursday, September 7, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:

The Biden Administration cancels the last of the leases in Alaska’s Arctic Wildlife Refuge.



Wasilla woman dies on a Talkeetna River boating trip.



The State Board of Regents approves funding for Troth Yeddha’, a new Indigenous studies center at UAF.



An Anchorage Museum exhibit explores traditional Indigenous healing.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin and Rachel Cassandra, as well as the Alaska Beacon’s Yereth Rosen.