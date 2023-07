KNBA Top Stories:

One-way tickets out of Anchorage is part of Mayor Dave Bronson’s latest plan to reduce homelessness.



120 million dollars in federal funds to help tribes adapt to climate change won’t go far in Alaska.



University of Alaska Southeast’s new chancellor wants to raise the college’s profile.



Shishalden Volcano is back to spewing ash, explosive gasses and mud flows.

We had help today from KNBA’s Wesley Early and KTOO’s Anna Canny.