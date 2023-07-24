KNBA News: Monday, July 24, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:

With temperatures into the low 90’s in some areas, Fairbanks and the Interior are among the hot spots in the state.



Search teams have recovered bodies from a helicopter crash on the North Slope last week.



NBC’s Lester Holt is in Alaska to do a live special edition of the evening news, spotlighting NORAD — the North American Aerospace Defense Command.



As part of its federal land grant, the University of Alaska picks 100,000 acres in the Interior, a stretch of land the size of Philadelphia.



A Dall sheep, trapped in netting along the Seward Highway, is rescued.

We had help today from KUAC’s Dan Bross in Fairbanks, the Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks and Alaska Public Media’s Jeremy Hsieh.

