KNBA News: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:

Bristol Bay fishermen protest fish prices that are less than half of what was paid last year.



For the first time ever, the fall Nelchina caribou has been called off. .



Fifteen-year-old hiker dies near Seward.



Footage from GoPro camera confirms that a missing Juneau kayaker drowned.



The death of Arctic whale biologist Craig George in a rafting accident prompts safety concerns about this year’s high water on the Chulitna River.

We had help today from KDLG’s Corinne Smith and Jack Darryl, KUAC’s Dan Bross and KDLL’s Riley Board.