KNBA News: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:

Anchorage Assembly takes up lease agreement tonight for the former Golden Lion hotel, re-purposed for low-income housing.



One man dies after two motorhomes collide, head-on, near Indian on the Seward Highway.



King salmon on the Kuskokwim: There are fewer of them, and they’re smaller.



Troopers identify body of missing Marshall woman, found upriver near Emmonak



Search for Craig George, renowned Arctic whale biologist, continues.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media's Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint, KYUK's Evan Erickson and Francisco Martinezcuello and the Alaska Beacon's Yereth Rosen.

