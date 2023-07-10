KNBA News: Monday, July 10, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:

The Kodiak Island community of Karluk’s novel attempt to recruit more families gains traction.



Minto Council bookkeeper sentenced for embezzling money from her tribe.



Driver sentenced in deaths of two pedestrians at an Anchorage intersection.



Source of oil leak at Anchorage’s University Lake has been pinpointed.



Get free prints of Zachariah Loussac paintings at the Loussac library.

We had help today from KMXT’s Brian Venua, KUAC’s Dan Bross, and Alaska Public Media’s Dev Hardikar and Ammon Swenson.

