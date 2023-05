KNBA Top Stories:

A marijuana theme park sounded like a good investment, but the FBI says it was a big scam.



A bill that would make Juneteenth a state holiday moves from the Alaska Senate to the House.



What is the meaning of home? That’s a question put to those who don’t have a home. Their perspectives are featured in a new Keys to Life exhibit.

We had help today from KUAC’s Tim Ellis and Alaska Public Media's Lex Treinen.