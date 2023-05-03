KNBA News: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



The Alaska School Activities Association decides against barring transgender athletes from girls sports.

The state’s guardianship program, which looks after adults who aren’t able to take care of themselves, says it doesn’t have enough workers to take in new clients.

A deckhand and a fishing boat owner each sues the reality TV show Deadliest Catch over medical care.

The owner of Alaska Premier Sport is indicted on federal charges involving black bears.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Lex Treinen and Chris Klint, as well as KBBI’s Corinne Smith.

