© 2024 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MMIP advocates run for healing and justice

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published August 12, 2024 at 2:51 PM AKDT
Many of the participants personally know someone who is either missing or has been murdered.
Photo courtesy of MMIWG2s Working Group.
Many of the participants personally know someone who is either missing or has been murdered.

Nearly 400 people turned out for a 5K run and walk to raise awareness about Alaska’s missing and murdered Indigenous people in Anchorage on Saturday.

The runners and walkers gathered at Goose Lake for the annual “Run for Healing, Run for Justice” event. Organizers say there were two main goals -- to honor the victims and a call to action to end the MMIP crisis.

“It was honestly quite emotional to be there to see that amount of people there for this cause,” Antonia Commack said. “You could just feel the energy.”

More than forty images were
Photo courtesy of MMIWG2s Working Group.
Antonia Commack, who put up a display of more than 40 images of missing or murdered Indigenous Alaskans, says more faces need to be added to the collection.

Commack, who helped to organize the run, set up an area with more than 40 posters of those who have been lost. She says it’s far complete, but every time a family member asks her to include their loved one, she adds a new face to the collection.

Commack says she took part in the event to remember two friends from Fairbanks that she lost. She says it’s become all too common for Alaskans to know someone who is missing or murdered.

Members of the Missing Murdered Indigenous Women Girls Two Spirit Working Group who helped to organize the run for healing and justice.
Photo courtesy of MMIWG2s Working Group.
Members of the Missing Murdered Indigenous Women Girls Two Spirit Working Group who helped to organize the run for healing and justice.

 “I think events like this are important,” she said. “Just getting everybody together -- gathering, smudging, saying prayers -- is healing for everybody. And we’re going to continue to do it, year after year, and hope that it grows.” (11 sec).

Commack says she was pleased to see a State Trooper take part in the run, as well as another staffer from the Department of Public Safety.

The event was put on by the Missing and Murdered Women, Girls and Two Spirit Working Group, a coalition of several Indigenous advocacy groups.
News
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride