Legacy of Scott Momaday: Indigenous storyteller and artist

Scott Momaday, known by his Kiowa name, Tsoai-talee which means ‘Rock Tree Boy’ was an author, poet, painter, and lecturer. He was well-loved by the Native community for his works. Momaday, Kiowa Nation, often wrote about his experience as a Native American in modern times.

Shirley Sneve, a close friend of Momaday said he began to make waves in literature in the 70s with his first novel, "House Made of Dawn" which won him the Pulitzer prize. He was the first Native American to win the award.

Photo from Abe Books First edition of Scott Momaday's novel, "House made of dawn" in 1968

Sneve, who worked with Momaday on several projects throughout the years, remembered the impact he made with his first book.

“That was a game changer in history that he was able to tell this intimate story about the experience of a warrior in modern times and what that legacy left in that story left for the Kiowa Nation.”

At the time of publishing ‘House Made of Dawn’, the understanding of PTSD for Veterans was slim to none. Sneve says that Momaday’s ability to write this story resonated with veterans coming home from war.

The way Momaday wrote was in a circular structure common in traditional Indigenous stories, a compelling story structure.

Sneve spoke on the impacts at the time Veterans may have had on the novel. “To be able to hear a story and think to themselves ‘Oh my gosh that's my story, now I understand why I feel the way we do’.”

Momaday and Sneve met on a project called “American Masters”, where Momaday was the star of an episode.

Sneve said the beginning of their work together branched outward for positive impact. “I always wanted to get some story from one of our famous people on that program because, after all, we are the original ‘American Masters.”

To make that happen, she began the work for the episode, including the search for an all-Kiowa production team. The episode has since aired.

His way of storytelling was in a circular motion, common in many Native American stories. “His way of storytelling has just really honored the Kiowa legends so I was just really grateful that we were able to put that documentary together with American Masters so we could honor the legacy of this great poet and writer.”

This episode sparked more projects for the two. Sneve remembers fondly a documentary Momaday's daughter, Jill Momaday took part in called "The Return to Rainy Mountain,". The project focused on Kiowan landmarks, and relationships, and was based on Momaday's novel titled, "The Way to Rainy Mountain,".

Momaday also wrote stories of children's literature and taught at various universities.

He was also an illustrator, particularly in watercolor, which is highlighted in several of his poetry books.

Photography: Smithsonian American Art Museum and Artwork by Scott Momaday Titled 'Kiowa Year 1849' from the portfolio 'Indian Self-Rule' is hand-colored, aquatint, and embossed on paper. Currently being presented by the Smithsonian American Art Museum

He passed away on January 24th in his home at the age of 89.

Momaday is survived by his two daughters and their children.

