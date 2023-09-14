Condolences and support flows in, as Rep. Mary Peltola grieves the loss of her husband

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola is back in Bethel with her family to mourn the loss of her husband, Buzzy, who died after a plane crash on Tuesday.

Peltola’s chief of staff, Anton McParland says Senator Dan Sullivan and Senator Lisa Murkowski have been offering staff support. Governor Mike Dunleavy has also made his team available to help Peltola’s office.

McParland says Peltola, her family and her staff are grateful for all the kindness they’ve received since her husband’s death.

McParland said, “These moments really stood out amidst a difficult time, reminding us the community bonds that make Alaska so special.”

In his statement, he said, “Alaska is a tight-knit state that relies on planes for basic travel, and so many Alaskans have felt the impact of an accident like this. That doesn’t make it any less devastating, but it does mean we know how to support one another.”

McParland thanked those who have reached out and said, “You have made a dark time a little lighter.”

Those wishing to send condolences are asked to send then to Peltola’s Anchorage office at :

121 W. Fireweed Lane, Suite 260

Anchorage, Alaska 99503

Family members of Buzzy Peltola posted a message on Facebook, announcing memorial services for this Saturday in Bethel at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, starting at 2:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of life potluck at 5:00 p.m. at the Yup’ik Cultural Center.