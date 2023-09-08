KNBA News: Friday, September 8, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



State Education Commissioner weighs in, after one-month on the job.



Mat-Su School Board scales back its student representative's role.



Another inmate dies in state custody.



Missing Fairbanks teen is found dead in a gravel pond.



Cordova man dies after falling off a roof at a lodge near Cape Yakataga.



Eielsen Air Force Base announces contractor for Micro-Nuclear Reactor.



We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Tim Rockey, KUAC’s Dan Bross and Tim Ellis.

