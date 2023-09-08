KNBA News: Friday, September 8, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- State Education Commissioner weighs in, after one-month on the job.
- Mat-Su School Board scales back its student representative's role.
- Another inmate dies in state custody.
- Missing Fairbanks teen is found dead in a gravel pond.
- Cordova man dies after falling off a roof at a lodge near Cape Yakataga.
- Eielsen Air Force Base announces contractor for Micro-Nuclear Reactor.
We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Tim Rockey, KUAC’s Dan Bross and Tim Ellis.