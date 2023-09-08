© 2023 KNBA
Newscasts

KNBA News: Friday, September 8, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published September 8, 2023 at 11:02 AM AKDT

KNBA Top Stories:

  • State Education Commissioner weighs in, after one-month on the job.
  • Mat-Su School Board scales back its student representative's role.
  • Another inmate dies in state custody. 
  • Missing Fairbanks teen is found dead in a gravel pond.  
  • Cordova man dies after falling off a roof at a lodge near Cape Yakataga.
  • Eielsen Air Force Base announces contractor for Micro-Nuclear Reactor.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Tim Rockey, KUAC’s Dan Bross and Tim Ellis.

Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
