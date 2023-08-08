Alaska Federation of Natives to feature photos from contest at its annual Convention

The Alaska Federation of Natives is fishing for photos to share at its convention this October, and it’s offering prizes for those which best reflect this year’s theme, “Our Ways of Life.”

The contest opened at the beginning of the month. Ben Mallott, AFN’s Vice President of External Affairs, says there’s already been quite a catch.

“We’re already getting a couple hundred pictures already,” Mallot said, “And each picture is pretty special.”

Mallott says the contest will help to generate interest in the convention but also has another important purpose.

“We tend to use the photos that we get throughout our convention materials. Look at our app, look at our convention guide,” he sad. “Hopefully we could use photos that show our ways of lives throughout all of our materials.”

Mallott says the more photos the better, so they can be used after the convention to help AFN continue to advocate for Native causes.

“AFN works in so many different arenas and so many different policy areas that sometimes having the right picture. It really brings it home,” Mallott said.

AFN wants photographs that capture Alaska landscapes, hunting, fishing, families, elders, youth, regalia and other daily activities or special events.

Mallott is also looking for contest judges. He says they’ll definitely have their work cut out for them but should enjoy it all.

So far, many of the photos capture children and elders taking part in subsistence activities. Mallott says one his personal favorites is a snapshot of a little boy, posing alongside a freshly caught fish, making a “fish face.”

The contest is open to all Alaska residents, 18 years or older and ends on September 1. Entries can be submitted on AFN’s website. www.nativefederation.org/photo-contest

The first prize is two, roundtrip Alaska Airlines tickets, with 500 dollars in cash for second place and 250 dollars for third.

