News

US Supreme Court ICWA Decision, Part 2: Analysis from Alex Claighorn

KNBA
Published June 23, 2023 at 12:07 AM AKDT
Photo by Rhonda McBride.
Alex Claighorn grew up in Anchorage. He is of Alutiq-Supiaq heritage. He is an attorney who specializes in representing tribal interests, tribes and tribal organizations. Currently he is the Alaska Native Justice Center's chief operating officer.

Ever since Alex Claighorn got his law degree 20 years ago, he’s spent most of his time as an attorney representing tribes and Native organizations. Interpreting and applying the Indian Child Welfare Act has been a big part of his career, work that continues at the Alaska Native Justice Center, where he’s been the lead attorney and most recently, the chief operating officer.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court voted seven to two to uphold ICWA, he’s been reviewing the decision and individual opinions issued by the justices.

KNBA’s Rhonda McBride asked Claighorn for his perspective on the ruling. The big question is whether the decision
closes the door on decades of debate, or leaves a window open for more litigation.

Insights into ICWA: Alex Claighorn talks with KNBA's Rhonda McBride about what was at stake for children, families and tribes in the US Supreme Court 's decision on ICWA.

