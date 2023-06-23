US Supreme Court ICWA Decision, Part 2: Analysis from Alex Claighorn

Ever since Alex Claighorn got his law degree 20 years ago, he’s spent most of his time as an attorney representing tribes and Native organizations. Interpreting and applying the Indian Child Welfare Act has been a big part of his career, work that continues at the Alaska Native Justice Center, where he’s been the lead attorney and most recently, the chief operating officer.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court voted seven to two to uphold ICWA, he’s been reviewing the decision and individual opinions issued by the justices.

KNBA’s Rhonda McBride asked Claighorn for his perspective on the ruling. The big question is whether the decision

closes the door on decades of debate, or leaves a window open for more litigation.