Tribes await US Supreme Court decision on the Indian Child Welfare Act, expected soon.

Tribes and non-profit groups across Alaska have kept a nervous eye on the U.S. Supreme Court. A decision on Haaland vs. Brackeen, a case that could potentially set aside the Indian Child Welfare Act, is expected sometime this month but could come as early as this week.

The states of Texas, Louisiana and Indiana, along with individual plaintiffs, have been fighting to overturn ICWA, claiming it is unconstitutional. As KNBA’s Rhonda McBride reports, the decision could have far reaching implications.

The Indian Child Welfare act, has, for more than 40 years, been a tool tribes have used in adoptions -- to make sure children maintain ties to both their families and their culture by requiring that, whenever possible, they be placed within their extended family.

Alex Cleghorn, a senior legal policy director for the Alaska Native Justice Center, says ICWA was necessary to prevent the widespread removal of Indian children from their families and tribes.

ICWA opponents argue in the lawsuit that the policy is both racist and unconstitutional, arguments Cleghorn says are deeply flawed.

"It files in the face of Supreme Court precedent and kind of the understanding that the relationship between Indian tribes and the federal government is a political relationship," Cleghorn said. "It's not a racial classification.”

Cleghorn says the relationship between tribes and their citizens is also political.

Opponents of ICWA argue that the policy puts the tribe before the welfare of the child – and that white parents could be disadvantaged in the adoption process, at a time when there is a shortage of foster parents.

Cleghorn says it’s true that Native children are often placed with non-Native families, which also makes ICWA important – because it provides guidance for how states should interact with tribes – and guarantees tribal involvement in protecting the best interest of Indian children. He says, if ICWA is overturned, the same arguments used to challenge ICWA could also be used to weaken tribal sovereignty.

“I think that it was a misreading and a misunderstanding of the law and the foundations of that relationship," Cleghorn said. "That's why I think that it's dangerous.”

Congress adopted ICWA in 1978, at a time when adoptions and boarding schools had been used to assimilate Native American children and eradicate Indigenous cultures.

Jim Labelle is an Alaska Native boarding school survivor. Today, he's president of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition. He says his mother and father struggled with alcoholism, which led to a government decision to send him, along with his younger brother, to boarding schools. There, they suffered abuse. Later, another younger brother and a sister were adopted out to different white families -- and LaBelle didn’t know what happened to them until well into adulthood. He says had ICWA been the law of the land, the children in his family might have, at the very least, maintain contact.

"They would have been placed in either relative's homes, or at least in the tribal community that my mother came from," LaBelle said.

Hed says his younger sister, who was adopted by an Air Force couple, was raised in Arkansas without knowledge of her Native family.

“She didn't know that she was adopted, or even though who she was, until her parents died," LaBelle said. "She was having to go through her parents records and documents and discovered she was adopted."

LaBelle said his sister was also surprised to find out she was a Doyon shareholder.

Another brother, who developed mental disabilities was later given up by the couple who adopted him and placed in an institution. Years later, when LaBelle learned about his brother, he assumed guardianship.

As for Labelle himself, he says he lost his Inupiaq language and culture after being sent to boarding school – and that it took many years of therapy to recover from the trauma. He wishes that his tribe had been empowered to intervene as it is today.

LaBelle fears that if the US Supreme Court does not uphold tribal authority in adoption cases, the abuses of the past will return.

He also worries that the Court overturns ICWA, it will open the door to tribes losing ground in other areas.