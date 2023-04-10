Moose rescued from Chena River near Fairbanks

It wasn’t quite a rodeo yesterday on the Chena River near Fairbanks, but a group of State Troopers and State Fish and Wildlife officers, with help from some neighbors, was able to lasso a moose that had fallen through the ice.

Together they pulled the moose, which was a yearling, to safety. The Alaska State Trooper Facebook page says the moose appeared tired and cold but was able to stand on its own.

The Facebook page said the troopers wished the moose a Happy Easter and warned her of the dangers of thawing river ice.