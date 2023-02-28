© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published February 28, 2023 at 6:10 PM AKST

KNBA Top Stories:

  •  A new storm system spares Anchorage for the most part but brings blizzards to the Kenai Peninsula.   
  • The Regal Theatre at the Tikahtnu Commons Shopping Center in Anchorage was supposed to close but remains open.
  • Another attempt in the legislature at getting a setnet-buyback program in place to bring   
  • A Chugiak man is indicted for enticing children into make pornography.
  • Anchorage Police say a student at Creekside Elementary School brought a knife to school and made threats.
  • Signs that the Mt. Edgecumbe volcano is stirring, but does it mean there’s an eruption will happen soon?  

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Chris Klint and Jeremy Hsieh, KDLL’s Sabine Poux and James Brooks at the Alaska Beacon.

News
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride