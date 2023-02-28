KNBA News: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



A new storm system spares Anchorage for the most part but brings blizzards to the Kenai Peninsula.

The Regal Theatre at the Tikahtnu Commons Shopping Center in Anchorage was supposed to close but remains open.

Another attempt in the legislature at getting a setnet-buyback program in place to bring

A Chugiak man is indicted for enticing children into make pornography.

Anchorage Police say a student at Creekside Elementary School brought a knife to school and made threats .

Signs that the Mt. Edgecumbe volcano is stirring, but does it mean there’s an eruption will happen soon?

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Chris Klint and Jeremy Hsieh, KDLL’s Sabine Poux and James Brooks at the Alaska Beacon.

