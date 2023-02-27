© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Monday, February 27, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published February 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM AKST

KNBA Top Stories:

  • Senator Dan Sullivan calls for extensive public hearings, after the U.S. Energy Department concludes the pandemic may have originated in a Chinese lab.     
  • The State Board of Fisheries votes against passage of Proposal 140, which would have curbed fishing in the South Peninsula to protect salmon headed for Western Alaska
  • Iron Dog winners repeat last year’s victory.    
  • Fur Rondy Sled Dog winner wins tenth championship.
  •  Rondy snow sculpture competition challenges the imagination. 

We had help today from KNBA's Jill Fratis.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
