KNBA News: Monday, February 27, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- Senator Dan Sullivan calls for extensive public hearings, after the U.S. Energy Department concludes the pandemic may have originated in a Chinese lab.
- The State Board of Fisheries votes against passage of Proposal 140, which would have curbed fishing in the South Peninsula to protect salmon headed for Western Alaska
- Iron Dog winners repeat last year’s victory.
- Fur Rondy Sled Dog winner wins tenth championship.
- Rondy snow sculpture competition challenges the imagination.
We had help today from KNBA's Jill Fratis.