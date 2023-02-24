Junior Native Youth Olympics return in person

The Junior Native Youth Olympics (NYO) for student-athletes grades first to sixth is having its first in-person competition since 2020, this week, in Anchorage.

The games are a collection of nine events, which were originally used to maintain fitness for subsistence practices in Alaska, and throughout other northern areas in the world.

Adele Villa is an Inuk woman and is the NYO coordinator for Cook Inlet Tribal Council, which hosts the games.

Permission to use given by Adele Villa / Courtesy of CITC Adele Villa at the last in person NYO event.

“Our Alaska Native youth games really create that connectedness - especially to their culture it’s very important to our people,” said Villa.

The Native Youth Olympics has been celebrated for more than 50 years as a format for children and teenagers to celebrate culture, gain self-confidence, gain physical strength, and learn about sportsmanship.

Villa said sportsmanship is one of the most powerful themes in NYO. “It’s a competition, yes, but at the same time you’re not competing against the person next to you, you’re competing with yourself."

Villa said that this year there has been a decline in teams and athletes to return post-covid. She said that this doesn't have to do with a lack of interest "but, it has to do with finding coaches who can take on the program or those schools also finding PE teachers.”

As it stands, there are no specific certifications to teach JNYO or NYO events.

To give people the opportunity to learn the games, even without proper teachers and coaches, CITC has created videos that are available on their Facebook page that help young people and coaches. Parents also learn about the events and teach their children and teams the games.

Each spring, older students in grades seventh to 12th compete in the statewide Senior Games.

You can watch the games at the Seawolf Sports Complex at the University of Alaska Anchorage. The Junior Olympics run from February 24th through the 26th. There is no platform that is live-streaming JNYO.

