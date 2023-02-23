© 2023 KNBA
KNBA News: Thursday, February 23, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published February 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM AKST

KNBA Top Stories:

  •  Anchorage School Board passes a budget that closes the deficit but increases class size. 
  • In her annual address to legislature, Senator Lisa Murkowski asks lawmakers to focus not so much on budget cuts,  but finding ways to make the state an attractive place to live. 
  • The Alaska House votes to censure Rep. David Eastman for remarks he made about child abuse. 
  •  A lone wolf is spotted inside Fairbanks City Limits.
  • Forecasters say a tropical air system from Japan is bringing a mix of rain and snow to the Anchorage area.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin, the Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks and KUAC’s Dan Bross.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
