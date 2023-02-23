KNBA News: Thursday, February 23, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- Anchorage School Board passes a budget that closes the deficit but increases class size.
- In her annual address to legislature, Senator Lisa Murkowski asks lawmakers to focus not so much on budget cuts, but finding ways to make the state an attractive place to live.
- The Alaska House votes to censure Rep. David Eastman for remarks he made about child abuse.
- A lone wolf is spotted inside Fairbanks City Limits.
- Forecasters say a tropical air system from Japan is bringing a mix of rain and snow to the Anchorage area.
We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin, the Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks and KUAC’s Dan Bross.