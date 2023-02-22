KNBA News; Wednesday, February 21, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- The city of Anchorage continues to look into the causes of a fatal roof collapse in South Anchorage last Friday.
- Outrage from child advocates over a Wasilla Republican’s line of questioning at a House Judiciary committee hearing.
- Alaska State Troopers say they need $7.5 million to replace a patrol boat.
- Iron Dog racers left Nome today, headed into stormy weather.
We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Jeremy Hsieh, KNOM’s Greg Knight and the Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks.