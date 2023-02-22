© 2023 KNBA
KNBA News; Wednesday, February 21, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published February 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM AKST

KNBA Top Stories:

  • The city of Anchorage continues to look into the causes of a fatal roof collapse in South Anchorage last Friday.      
  • Outrage from child advocates over a Wasilla Republican’s line of questioning at a House Judiciary committee hearing. 
  •  Alaska State Troopers say they need $7.5 million to replace a patrol boat.
  • Iron Dog racers left Nome today, headed into stormy weather.  

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Jeremy Hsieh, KNOM’s Greg Knight and the Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks.

News
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
