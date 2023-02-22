KNBA News; Wednesday, February 21, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



The city of Anchorage continues to look into the causes of a fatal roof collapse in South Anchorage last Friday.

Outrage from child advocates over a Wasilla Republican’s line of questioning at a House Judiciary committee hearing.

Alaska State Troopers say they need $7.5 million to replace a patrol boat.

Iron Dog racers left Nome today, headed into stormy weather.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Jeremy Hsieh, KNOM’s Greg Knight and the Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks.

