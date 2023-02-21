© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published February 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM AKST

KNBA Top Stories:

  • Failed Western Alaska chum salmon runs may be tied to warmer ocean waters, which decrease the food supply for salmon and force them to eat a less nutritious diet.
  • Now that it has an FAA waiver, the University of Alaska Fairbanks plans to expand its drone program to include companies, which develop unmanned aircraft.
  • Anchorage School Board uses a mix of cuts and cash from savings to balance its budget.
  • Alaska House passes a resolution in support of the Willow oil and gas development project, just ahead of a final decision expected from the Biden Administration.

We had help today from KUAC’s Dan Bross, Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early, and the Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
