KNBA News: Tuesday, February 21, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- Failed Western Alaska chum salmon runs may be tied to warmer ocean waters, which decrease the food supply for salmon and force them to eat a less nutritious diet.
- Now that it has an FAA waiver, the University of Alaska Fairbanks plans to expand its drone program to include companies, which develop unmanned aircraft.
- Anchorage School Board uses a mix of cuts and cash from savings to balance its budget.
- Alaska House passes a resolution in support of the Willow oil and gas development project, just ahead of a final decision expected from the Biden Administration.
We had help today from KUAC’s Dan Bross, Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early, and the Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks.