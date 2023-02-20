KNBA News: Monday, February 20, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



Representative Mary Peltola delivers a bi-partisan message in her first address to the Alaska Legislature.

A fatal roof collapse at a South Anchorage gym calls attention to the dangers of heavy snow loads.

Emergency workers near Delta Junction hoist a woman to safety, after she fell off a bridge and landed 30 feet below on a shelf of ice.

Meth intercepted on a state ferry in Ketchikan leads to the discovery of more drugs and more arrests in Juneau.

Canned Alaska salmon, donated to Ukraine, finally arrives, amid shipping and customs delays.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin, KUAC’s Tim Ellis and James Brooks with the Alaska Beacon.

