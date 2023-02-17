KNBA News: February 17, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- Campaign to repeal Ranked Choice Voting draws crowd at an Anchorage church.
- Resolution to create a national Elizabeth Peratrovich Day passes U.S. Senate.
- The U.S. Justice Department investigation says the Anchorage School District illegally restrained and secluded students.
- A new study looks at the sharp rise in death rates for pregnant women in Alaska.
- Iron Dog Snowmachine Race got underway in Big Lake today.
We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin and Jeremy Hsieh, along with KUAC’s Dan Bross.