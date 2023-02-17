KNBA News: February 17, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



Campaign to repeal Ranked Choice Voting draws crowd at an Anchorage church.

Resolution to create a national Elizabeth Peratrovich Day passes U.S. Senate.

The U.S. Justice Department investigation says the Anchorage School District illegally restrained and secluded students.

A new study looks at the sharp rise in death rates for pregnant women in Alaska.

Iron Dog Snowmachine Race got underway in Big Lake today.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin and Jeremy Hsieh, along with KUAC’s Dan Bross.

