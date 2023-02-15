KNBA News: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- Alaska’s U.S. Senators lash out at the Biden Administration over the Willow drilling project.
- President Biden appoints Mike Sfraga as the nation’s first Arctic Ambassador.
- A bill that would make Juneteenth a state holiday got its first hearing in the legislature yesterday.
- The Governor issues an administrative order waiving the college requirement for most state jobs.
We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin and KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey.