KNBA News: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published February 15, 2023 at 12:13 PM AKST

KNBA Top Stories:

  • Alaska’s U.S. Senators lash out at the Biden Administration over the Willow drilling project.
  • President Biden appoints Mike Sfraga as the nation’s first Arctic Ambassador.
  • A bill that would make Juneteenth a state holiday got its first hearing in the legislature yesterday.
  • The Governor issues an administrative order waiving the college requirement for most state jobs. 

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin and KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
