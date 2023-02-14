KNBA News: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



White House has little to sat about the flying objects military fighter jets shot down over Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron.

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson appoints a new municipal attorney, the third to head his legal department.

The Anchorage snow pack is double what it normally is for this time of the year.

Alaska has some athletes to watch in the World Cross Country Ski Championships in Slovenia.

Although Governor Walter Hickel, Governor Jay Hammond and their First Ladies are no longer with us today, their love stories live on.

