KNBA News: Monday, February 13, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:



Four invasive flying objects shot down in eight days, including one that was struck down over the North Slope on Friday.

A school principal’s husband was arrested and charged with a shooting death in Selawik.

Anchorage police are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit and run pedestrian case near the Eagle River Fire Access Road.

An eight-year-old boy dies a in a Wasilla driveway, run over by a driver who didn’t see him.

Yukon Quest 550 musher reinstated after being forced to withdraw from the race.

As of this morning, Anchorage had 10.3 inches of new snow since Saturday.

We had help today from KUAC's Dan Bross and James Brooks from the Alaska Beacon.

