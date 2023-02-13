KNBA News: Monday, February 13, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- Four invasive flying objects shot down in eight days, including one that was struck down over the North Slope on Friday.
- A school principal’s husband was arrested and charged with a shooting death in Selawik.
- Anchorage police are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit and run pedestrian case near the Eagle River Fire Access Road.
- An eight-year-old boy dies a in a Wasilla driveway, run over by a driver who didn’t see him.
- Yukon Quest 550 musher reinstated after being forced to withdraw from the race.
- As of this morning, Anchorage had 10.3 inches of new snow since Saturday.
We had help today from KUAC's Dan Bross and James Brooks from the Alaska Beacon.