KNBA News: Thursday, February 9, 2023

KNBA’s Top Stories:



Last month’s fatal polar bear attack in Wales is still a mystery, but scientists know more about the bear's condition.

An Anchorage middle school steps in to help hungry families, hurt by the state’s backlog in food stamp applications.

The winning streak for Iditarod Champ Brent Sass continues. His team was the first to cross the Yukon Quest 550 finish line.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early and KUAC’s Lex Treinen.

