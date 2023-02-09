© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
KNBA News: Thursday, February 9, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published February 9, 2023 at 2:26 PM AKST

KNBA’s Top Stories:

  • Last month’s fatal polar bear attack in Wales is still a mystery, but scientists know more about the bear's condition.
  • An Anchorage middle school steps in to help hungry families, hurt by the state’s backlog in food stamp applications.  
  • The winning streak for Iditarod Champ Brent Sass continues. His team was the first to cross the Yukon Quest 550 finish line.  

We had help today from Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early and KUAC’s Lex Treinen.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
