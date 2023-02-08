KNBA News: Tuesday, February 7th, 2023

KNBA’s Top Stories:



Two Anchorage women are indicted by the US Department of Justice for identity theft. They’re accused of stealing thousands from their victims.

Niki Tshibaka is the latest in a number of city executives to leave Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration.

The Kodiak Tanner Crab season just got started. Now it’s over.

January had 27 days of above average temperatures.

Matt Hall wins the Yukon Quest 300.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media's Wesley Early, KMXT's Kirsten Dobroth and KUAC's Lex Treinen.