KNBA News: Tuesday, February 7th, 2023
KNBA’s Top Stories:
- Two Anchorage women are indicted by the US Department of Justice for identity theft. They’re accused of stealing thousands from their victims.
- Niki Tshibaka is the latest in a number of city executives to leave Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration.
- The Kodiak Tanner Crab season just got started. Now it’s over.
- January had 27 days of above average temperatures.
- Matt Hall wins the Yukon Quest 300.
We had help today from Alaska Public Media's Wesley Early, KMXT's Kirsten Dobroth and KUAC's Lex Treinen.