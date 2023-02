KNBA Top Stories:



More questions than answers about the Chinese spy satellite’s path over Alaska

Mat-Su bus driver strike continued after failed negotiations on Friday.

Yukon Quest mushers enjoy nice weather and good trail conditions.

An update on the ulu count for Team Alaska, which racked up a lot of gold, silver and bronze before the Arctic Winter Games came to a close on Saturday.

We had help today from KUAC's Lex Treinen.