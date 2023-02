KNBA’s Top Stories:



School bus strike continues in the Mat-Su Borough.

Governor Mike Dunleavy and the Bristol Bay Native Corporation react to the EPA’s decision to exercise its veto authority of the Pebble Mine Project.

Cook Inlet natural gas supplies may run out in four years

Team Alaska continues to move up in the Arctic Winter Games standings.

We had help today from Alaska Public Media's Chris Klint, KDLG's Isabelle Ross and KDLL's Sabine Poux.