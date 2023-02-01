KNBA News: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- Conservative budget hawk Donna Arduin has joined the staff of a GOP lawmaker. Arduin was known for her draconian cuts as Governor Mike Dunleavy’a budget director during his first term.
- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issues a decision to kill the controversial Pebble Mine project.
- Update on Team Alaska at the Arctic Winter Games.
- We had help today from KDLL’s Sabine Poux and KDLG’s Isabelle Ross.
