Music Matters
News

KNBA News: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published February 1, 2023 at 6:12 PM AKST

KNBA Top Stories:

  • Conservative budget hawk Donna Arduin has joined the staff of a GOP lawmaker. Arduin was known for her draconian cuts as Governor Mike Dunleavy’a budget director during his first term.
  • The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issues a decision to kill the controversial Pebble Mine project.
  • Update on Team Alaska at the Arctic Winter Games.
  • We had help today from KDLL’s Sabine Poux and KDLG’s Isabelle Ross.

Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
