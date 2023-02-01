Arctic Winter Games: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Team Alaska has now collected 54 of those medals that are shaped like an ulu knife. Seventeen gold. Twenty silver. And 17 bronze.

Just in the last day, Alaska has jumped from fourth to second place in the total number of ulus. Yukon Territories is in the lead with 68. Alberta North is in third place with 35 medals.

Colton James Paul of Kipnuk has won two gold medals in Arctic Sports, for the Triple Jump and the Two Foot High Kick.

In Biathlon Skiing, Elias Watson of Anchorage also picked up two ulus, along with Gema McGrew of Anchorage in the Biathlon Snowshoe competition.

In Cross Country Skiing, Mia Kam-McGruder of Anchorage also took two gold medals.

GOLD ULU COUNT: 17

Arctic Sports:



Leah Marie Evans, Homer. Arctic Sports Triple Jump.

Colton James Paul, Kipnuk. Arctic Sports Triple Jump.

Colton James Paul, Kipnuk. Arctic Sports, Two Foot High Kick.

Ezra Ellisoff, Juneau. Arctic Sports. One Hand Reach.

Parker Benjamin Kenick, Nome. Arctic Sports, One Hand Reach.

Skiing and Snowshoe:



John Lohuis, Anchorage. Biathlon Ski 4.9 km Sprint.

Reine Vivienne Soule, Anchorage. Biathlon Ski 4.0 km Sprint.

Haley Finch, Anchorage. Biathlon Ski 7.5 km.

Elias Watson, Anchorage. Biathlon Ski 7.5 km.

Elias Watson, Anchorage Biathlon Ski 6.0 km

Gema McGrew, Anchorage. Biathlon Showshoe 3.0 km.

Gema McGrew, Anchorage. Biathlon Snowshoe 2.0 km.

Grayson Melocik, Anchorage. Biathlon Showshoe 3.0 km.

Miya Kam-Magruder, Anchorage. Cross Country Ski, 3.75 km Mass Start Classic.

Miya Kam-Magruder, Anchorage. Cross Country Ski, 3.75 Interval Start Freestyle.

Jack LaVeque, Anchorage. Cross Country Ski, 3.75 km, Interval Start Freestyle.

Gymnastics:



Jillian Beckley, Fairbanks. Gymnastics Vault.

SILVER ULU COUNT: 20

Arctic Sports:



Lydia Aurora Grace Alverts, Palmer. Arctic Sports, Triple Jump.

Peter Joseph Griggs, Anchorage. Arctic Sports, Two foot High Kick.

Amber Jeannine Vaska, Fairbanks. Arctic Sports, Kneel Jump, Open.

Kyle Worl, Juneau. Arctic Sports, One Hand Reach, Open.

Dene Games:



Alohna Marie Johnson, Nome. Dene Games Stick Pull.

Ryan Zane Glenzel, Kenai. Dene Games Snow Snake, Open.

Skiing and Snowshoe:



Austin Trube Murphy, Bird Creek. Alpine Giant Slalom.

Austin Trube Murphy, Bird Creek. Alpine Slalom.

Austin Trube Murphy, Bird Creek. Alpi8ne Skiing Parallel Slalom.

Ourea Busk, Unalakleet, Biathlon Ski 4.0 km Sprint.

Noah Samuel Kam-McGruder, Anchorage. Biathlon Ski 4.0 km Sprint.

Haley Finch, Anchorage. Biathlon Ski 6.0 km Sprint.

Talia Harper Day, Anchorage. Biathlon Snowshoe 3.0 km Individual.

Talia Harper Day, Anchorage, Biathlon Snowshoe 2.0 km Sprint.

Violet Jack, Unalakleet. Biathlon Snowshoe 5.0 km Individual.

Jack LeVeque, Anchorage. Cross Coutry Ski 3.75 km Mass Start Classic.

Oliva Rae Ronzio Pico, Eagle River. Cross Country Ski 3.75 km. Interval Start Freestyle.

Raven James Spangler, Palmer. Cross Country Ski 3.75 km. Interval Start Freestyle.

Greta Jane Bochenek, Anchorage. Cross Country Ski 5 km. Interval Start Freestyle.

BRONZE ULU COUNT: 17

Arctic Sports:



Charity Gordon, Homer. Arctic Sports, Two Foot High Kick.

Leila Kell, Palmer. Arctic Sports, Kneel Jump.

Leif Richards, Juneau. Arctic Sports, Triple Jump.

Amber Jeannine Vaska, Fairbanks. Arctic Sports, Triple Jump, Open

Kyle Worl, Juneau. Arctic Sports, Two Foot High Kick, Open

Skiing, Snowshoe and Figure Skating:



Brance Burdette Robinson, Anchorage. Alpine Skiing Giant Slalom.

Breslyn Gonzalez, Anchorage. Alpine Skiing Giant Slalom.

Levi Robert Murphy, Anchorage. Alpine Skiing Slalom.

Clint Kopp, Galena. Biathlon Snowshoe 2.0 km Sprint.

Preston Kopp, Galena. Biathlon Snowshoe 3.0 km Sprint.

Preston Kopp, Galena. Biathlon Snowshoe 5.0 km Individual.

Elin Lunoe, Anchorage. Cross Country Ski, 3.7 km Interval Start Freestyle.

Isaac Kristich, Palmer. Cross Country Ski, 5 km Interval Start Freestyle.

Zoe Rodgers. Cross Country Ski, 5 km Interval Start Freestyle.

Olivia Rae Ronzio Pico, Eagle River. Cross Country Ski 3.75 km Mass Start Classic.

Gracie Lynn Martin, Wasilla. Figure Skating Short Program, Level 1.

Gwendolynn Cheney, Eagle River. Figure Skating Short Program, Level 3.

Here's the link to see medal winners in the Arctic Winter Games 2023:https://awg2023.gems.pro/Result/MedalList.aspx?SetLanguage=en-GB

