KNBA News: Monday, January 30, 2023

KNBA Top Stories:

Pete Kaiser, still King of the Kusko 300. The Bethel musher racked up his 7 th win on Sunday.



win on Sunday. The Arctic Winter Games: Opening ceremonies in Wood Buffalo, Alberta celebrates circumpolar connections



House fire in Kotzebue claims two lives



Downtown shooting near the Gaslight Bar leaves one man dead, another gravely injured



Anchorage School District extends the school day by a half an hour, starting today

We had help today from KYUK's Ben Matheson.