KNBA News: Monday, January 30, 2023
KNBA Top Stories:
- Pete Kaiser, still King of the Kusko 300. The Bethel musher racked up his 7th win on Sunday.
- The Arctic Winter Games: Opening ceremonies in Wood Buffalo, Alberta celebrates circumpolar connections
- House fire in Kotzebue claims two lives
- Downtown shooting near the Gaslight Bar leaves one man dead, another gravely injured
- Anchorage School District extends the school day by a half an hour, starting today
We had help today from KYUK's Ben Matheson.