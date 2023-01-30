© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

KNBA News: Monday, January 30, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published January 30, 2023 at 6:22 PM AKST

KNBA Top Stories:    

  • Pete Kaiser, still King of the Kusko 300. The Bethel musher racked up his 7th win on Sunday.
  • The Arctic Winter Games: Opening ceremonies in Wood Buffalo, Alberta celebrates circumpolar connections
  • House fire in Kotzebue claims two lives
  • Downtown shooting near the Gaslight Bar leaves one man dead, another gravely injured
  • Anchorage School District extends the school day by a half an hour, starting today

We had help today from KYUK's Ben Matheson.

News
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride