KNBA News: Friday, January 27, 2023

KNBA’s Top Stories:

Anchorage’s former health director, Joe Gerace, has new troubles – this time with the State Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.



Hundreds of millions of federal dollars are available to rescue Alaska’s ferry system. Now it’s up to the state to do its part.



Hillcorp Alaska looks at turning old Cook Inlet oil and gas platforms into research stations for tidal energy.



More than 200 Alaska athletes leave tomorrow for the Arctic Winter Games in Northern Alberta, ready to compete with students from around the world.

We had reports from Alaska Public Media's Wesley Early and Liz Ruskin, as well as KDLL's Sabine Poux.