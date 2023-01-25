© 2023 KNBA
KNBA News: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published January 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM AKST

KNBA Top Stories: Compilation of KNBA morning and noon newscasts.

  • Alaska State Troopers say they served an invalid court order for a mental health check to ta school principal. 
  • The Anchorage Assembly issues a subpoena in its investigation of the city's former health director.
  • A teenager is sentenced for a series of arson fires near Fairbanks that destroyed homes and a community’s sense of peace.
  • An update on last week’s train derailment near Girdwood. 
  • Meet the Overby’s one of many family bands performing at this year’s Anchorage Folk Festival.

We had reports today Alaska Public Media's Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh, KUAC's Dan Bross, and the Alaska Beacon.

Rhonda McBride
