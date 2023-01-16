Cal Williams on the life and times of Martin Luther King

Martin Luther King's birthday is observed on the third Monday of January — a day that many Alaskans celebrate as a day of service to the causes that King embraced.

Cal Williams, a longtime Anchorage community leader takes time out every year to share King's story, especially with school children.

Here's an an audio essay from Williams that gives a quick overview of the civil rights leader's life — from childhood, to the movement he launched, to his death in 1968.

