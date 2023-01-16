© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Cal Williams on the life and times of Martin Luther King

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published January 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM AKST
1.13.22 Cal Williams Head Shot-Rhonda McBride.png
Rhonda McBride
/
Cal Williams wearing denim overalls, what he wore when he marched for the civil rights movement in the 1960's.

Martin Luther King's birthday is observed on the third Monday of January — a day that many Alaskans celebrate as a day of service to the causes that King embraced.

Cal Williams, a longtime Anchorage community leader takes time out every year to share King's story, especially with school children.

Here's an an audio essay from Williams that gives a quick overview of the civil rights leader's life — from childhood, to the movement he launched, to his death in 1968.

News
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride