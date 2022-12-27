KNBA News: Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Top stories:
- U.S. Commerce Secretary approves fisheries disaster relief.
- The Anchorage School District considers increasing class size to close the budget gap.
- Anchorage Press ends print publication and moves to online editions only.
- In Southeast Alaska, the discovery of what could be one of the oldest fish weirs in the world.
- Governor Mike Dunleavy identifies carbon sequestration as a future source of revenue.
We had from KDLL’s Sabine Poux, Alaska Public Media's Wesley Early and the Alaska Beacon’s Lisa Phu.